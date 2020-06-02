Together We Vaccinate
Friday, April 2 | 9 AM – 3 PM
Register to get your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine
Free community COVID-19 vaccination provided by Project Unity in partnership with Catalyst Health Network and
St. Luke “Community” United Methodist Church.
- Vaccination site is a drive-thru site.
- Individuals will remain in cars until advanced.
- Individuals must wear masks & practice social distancing.
- Bring valid ID and a copy of your registration.
- Registrations are limited to 1 time-block per person.
-
Vaccines are available for persons 18 years and older.
-
Wait times could be up to 1 hour. Please plan accordingly.
- Public restrooms are not available.
- Vaccine site reserves the right to close early due to demand, supply depletion or inclement weather.
Questions regarding the vaccination event can be emailed to togetherwetest@projectunity.net
Address
Saint Luke Community United Methodist Church
5710 E R L Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75223
Save the date
The second vaccine dose is April 23.
Please mark your calendar!
More information to come.
Registration
This registration is for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Vaccine quantity is limited and registration is required. No walks ups.
Please only register for 1 time-block per person to ensure we can accommodate the community.
If capacity for time-blocks have been reached, please register for the next available time.